July 6 Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy Inc

* Says property sales through its agency at 125.4 billion yuan ($20.20 billion) in Q2, up 57.9 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LNygXS

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2089 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)