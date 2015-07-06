BRIEF-Veru Healthcare says Q2 unit sales of FC2 were 4.5 mln
* Veru healthcare reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter financial results
July 6 Tangshan Jidong Equipment Engineering Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from July 7 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1M6Z2Zc
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Veru healthcare reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter financial results
* March quarter net loss 3.4 million rupees versus loss 2.5 million rupees year ago