BRIEF-Aramark reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
* Aramark reports second quarter 2017 earnings and increases 2017 outlook
July 6 Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine Co Ltd
* Says to acquire Napa Chiles Valley Winery in U.S.
* Says plans to set up unit Oranos Group in U.S. with registered capital of $5 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KKw0zY; bit.ly/1CVSzv1
* Maintaining its operating and financial expectations for remainder of year