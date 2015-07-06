July 6 Sanxiang Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Impression Wonders Arts Development for 1.9 billion yuan ($306.01 million) via cash, share issue

* Says aims to raise up to 1.9 billion yuan via issuing shares to 10 investors including fund backed by Jack Ma

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1H4Kk0C

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2089 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)