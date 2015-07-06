BRIEF-Managepay systems bhd accepts letter of award from Pick n Go Sdn Bhd
* Managepay Services Sdn Bhd accepted the letter of award from Pick N Go Sdn Bhd
July 6 Xian LONGi Silicon Materials Corp
* Says unit plans to invest 2.8 billion yuan ($450.97 million) in passivated emitter and rear cell project
* Says plans to boost capital in two units by 400 million yuan and 1.16 billion yuan respectively
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KKBaf2 ; bit.ly/1H3nd7B
($1 = 6.2089 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Ominto Inc names Matthew Cohen general counsel