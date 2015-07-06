BRIEF-Aquinox Pharmaceuticals says Q1 loss per share $0.36
* Aquinox Pharmaceuticals says plans to provide guidance on top line data availability from leadership 301 trial in early August
July 6 Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from July 7 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LSnlwZ
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LSnlwZ
* Gemphire announces first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update