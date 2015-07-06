Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Tuesday:
July 6 Jiangsu Future Land Co Ltd
* Says H1 contract sales at 7.73 billion yuan ($1.24 billion), down 4.2 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1KKMacq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2089 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Tuesday:
* Sees FY headline earnings per share of 9.50 - 10.00 cents versus 8.07 cents year ago