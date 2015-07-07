BANGKOK, July 7 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl :

* Says aims for refinery run rate of more than 100,000 bpd in H2, stable from H1

* Says 2015 refinery run rate at 110,000 bpd, higher than target of 105,000 bpd

* Expects Q2 net profit to be higher than Q1 due to inventory gain and higher refining margin Further company coverage: (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)