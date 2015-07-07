BRIEF-Tata Steel completes sale of Speciality Steel UK Ltd to Liberty House Group
* Says Speciality Steel UK Limited divested entire equity stake to Liberty House Group
** MRF gains 1.7 pct, Apollo Tyres up 4.8 pct, while JK Tyre & Industries rises 4.2 pct
** Natural rubber prices in the local market fell to their lowest level in six weeks following a drop in global prices
** Benchmark TOCOM rubber futures extended losses into a third session on Tuesday, as weaker oil prices and worries about slumping Shanghai futures prompted investors to unwind long positions
** Natural rubber makes up more than 40 percent of the cost of a tyre and a fall may improve companies' margins
