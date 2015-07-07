BRIEF-DSK says exercise of second series bonds with warrants
* Says 8 billion won worth of its second series bonds with warrants have been exercised into 1.5 million shares of the co, at 5,390 won/share, on May 2
July 7 Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd
* Says it and units win State Grid's contracts for a combined 110 million yuan ($17.71 million)
* Says it orders equipment for T$507 million ($16.90 million)