Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
July 7 GF Securities Co Ltd
* Says net profit at 1.66 billion yuan ($267.32 million) in June
* Says expects H1 net profit to rise 398.9-404.8 percent y/y at 8.36-8.46 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CmuPFH; bit.ly/1JRi1qs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2097 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
JOHANNESBURG, May 2 South Africa's Financial Services Board (FSB) is probing certain trades that took place in the hours before former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was recalled from an investor roadshow and then dismissed, an official said on Tuesday.