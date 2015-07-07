BRIEF-Playwith lowers conversion price of 13th series bonds to 9,568 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 13th series bonds to 9,568 won/share from 10,128 won/share
July 7 Hunan Investment Group Co Ltd
* Says chairman Zhang Yuxi resigns due to change in job role
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CmviaS
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CmviaS
* Writers Guild of America says reaches tentative agreement with AMPTP