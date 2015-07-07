BRIEF-Playwith lowers conversion price of 13th series bonds to 9,568 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 13th series bonds to 9,568 won/share from 10,128 won/share
July 7 Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit to rise 35.1-43.3 percent y/y to 4.9-5.2 billion yuan ($789.09-837.40 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JRmIRj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2097 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 13th series bonds to 9,568 won/share from 10,128 won/share
* Writers Guild of America says reaches tentative agreement with AMPTP