Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
July 7 Qinghai Salt Lake Industry
* Says shares to halt trading from July 8 pending announcement related to merger and acquisition plan with China's Evergreen Holding Group, MagIndustries
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1S5F8zx
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
* Hammer Metals signs term sheet to establish a joint venture with Global Energy Metals Corp. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)