BANGALORE, July 07The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34200 ICS-201(B22mm) 34700 ICS-102(B22mm) 24600 ICS-103(23mm) 26400 ICS-104(24mm) 30100 ICS-202(26mm) 35400 ICS-105(26mm) 29700 ICS-105CS(26mm) 31600 ICS-105(27mm) 35600 ICS-105CS(27mm) 30700 ICS-105MMA(27) 32400 ICS-105PHR(28) 36100 ICS-105(28mm) 33000 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33900 ICS-105(29mm) 33800 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34600 ICS-105(30mm) 34200 ICS-105(31mm) 35000 ICS-106(32mm) 36000 ICS-107(34mm) 44000 (Marina H Raja)