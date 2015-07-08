BRIEF-Cisco announces intent to acquire Mindmeld
* Mindmeld team will join cloud collaboration group under leadership of Jens Meggers, as cognitive collaboration team
July 8 Accelink Technologies Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading in afternoon pending announcement related to assets acquisition


* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08