** Tata Motors falls 4.8 pct, to its lowest since June 2014

** Heads towards its biggest single-day loss since May 27

** Shares fall on stock market rout in China, unit Jaguar Land Rover's largest market

** Weak JLR sales in China battered the company's net profit in the previous quarter

** Global automakers in China are under pressure to cut prices to counter slower economic growth

** Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 index down 5 pct

