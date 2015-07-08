** Environmental Clean Technologies Ltd up as much as 9.5 pct, its highest since June 18

** Coal technology developer says entering stage 1 of project with India's Neyveli Lignite Corp and National Mineral Development Corporation

** About 24.2 mln shares change hands, compared with 30-day average of 16.4 mln shares

** Shares have lost about 73.8 pct this year up to Tuesday's close (Reuters Messaging: shashank.ks.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)