BRIEF-India's Asian Paints consol march-qtr profit rises about 10 pct
* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 4.35 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income 41.01 billion rupees
** Environmental Clean Technologies Ltd up as much as 9.5 pct, its highest since June 18
** Coal technology developer says entering stage 1 of project with India's Neyveli Lignite Corp and National Mineral Development Corporation
** About 24.2 mln shares change hands, compared with 30-day average of 16.4 mln shares
** Shares have lost about 73.8 pct this year up to Tuesday's close (Reuters Messaging: shashank.ks.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 4.35 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income 41.01 billion rupees
* March quarter net profit 322.1 million rupees versus profit 327.2 million rupees year ago