** High-beta stocks, especially those with high leverage, may fall as increased volatility after China's stock rout is being recognised as the next key risk for emerging markets

** NSE's volatility gauge, India VIX jumps 11.4 pct

** On track for best daily gain since May 6

** Other cautious signals include foreign investors accumulating put options over the last few days and BSE index on verge on turning negative YTD

** Mainland China shares are down more than 30 pct over last four weeks

