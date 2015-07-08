** High-beta stocks, especially those with high leverage,
may fall as increased volatility after China's stock rout is
being recognised as the next key risk for emerging markets
** Focus list on Eikon data (bit.ly/1eEKEML)
** NSE's volatility gauge, India VIX jumps 11.4
pct
** On track for best daily gain since May 6
** Other cautious signals include foreign investors
accumulating put options over the last few days and BSE index
on verge on turning negative YTD
** Mainland China shares are down more than 30 pct over last
four weeks
