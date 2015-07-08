Canada's Magna International posts 19 pct rise in profit
May 11 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc, posted a 19 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand.
(Adds revenues forecast) Jul 8 (Reuters)- Maxvalu Tokai Co. Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
May 31, 2015 May 31, 2014 Feb 29, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 53.44 51.53219.00
(+3.7 pct) (+3.9 pct) (+5.0 pct) Operating 790 mln 557 mln 3.55
(+41.6 pct) (+21.2 pct) (+8.7 pct) Recurring 804 mln 547 mln 3.46
(+46.7 pct) (+19.7 pct) (+2.5 pct) Net 156 mln 234 mln 1.02
(-33.4 pct) (-22.8 pct) (-19.6 pct) EPS 8.78 yen 13.18 yen 57.37 yen EPS Diluted 8.76 yen 13.16 yen Ann Div 36.00 yen 36.00 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 36.00 yen 36.00 yen NOTE - Maxvalu Tokai Co. Ltd. is a supermarket operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8198.TK1.
May 11 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc, posted a 19 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand.
BRUSSELS, May 11 British vacuum cleaner maker Dyson won an appeal on Thursday at the top EU court, allowing it to relaunch its challenge to EU rules on energy efficiency labelling.