MOVES-Spangenberg leaves Morgan Stanley for SEB
LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Elias Spangenberg, a credit syndicate manager at Morgan Stanley, has left the bank to join SEB, according to a source familiar with the matter.
July 8 Founder Securities Co Ltd
* Says net profit at 608.8 million yuan ($98.06 million) in June Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JO7KOEFurther company coverage: ($1 = 6.2083 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* KBC's Czech bank CSOB says Q1 net profit rises 42 percent to CZK 4.7 billion ($192.07 million)