** Yes Bank falls as much as 7.7 pct

** Heads towards biggest daily percentage fall since September 2013

** UBS downgrades stock to anti-consensus "sell" from "buy"

** Out of 48 brokers covering the stock, 39 have "buy", seven "hold" and two have "sell" ratings - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** UBS says the lender is among banks with relatively higher share of loan approvals to potentially stressed companies (bit.ly/1NNw41c)

** Says bank most vulnerable to a prolonged weak credit cycle and consensus may not be ready for a sharp increase in its credit costs

** Yes Bank CFO Rajat Monga tells news channel CNBC TV 18 that report uses "highly exaggerated numbers", and "exposure to stressed cos will be half of what UBS reported"

** A company spokesman was not immediately available for further comment (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)