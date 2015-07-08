** Yes Bank falls as much as 7.7 pct
** Heads towards biggest daily percentage fall since
September 2013
** UBS downgrades stock to anti-consensus "sell" from "buy"
** Out of 48 brokers covering the stock, 39 have "buy",
seven "hold" and two have "sell" ratings - Thomson Reuters Eikon
data
** UBS says the lender is among banks with relatively higher
share of loan approvals to potentially stressed companies (bit.ly/1NNw41c)
** Says bank most vulnerable to a prolonged weak credit
cycle and consensus may not be ready for a sharp increase in its
credit costs
** Yes Bank CFO Rajat Monga tells news channel CNBC TV 18
that report uses "highly exaggerated numbers", and "exposure to
stressed cos will be half of what UBS reported"
** A company spokesman was not immediately available for
further comment
