BRIEF-Balder Q1 rental income up at SEK 1.45 billion
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 1.45 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.26 BILLION YEAR AGO
July 8 Suzhou New District Hi Tech Industrial Co Ltd
* Says gets approval to issue 900 million yuan ($144.96 million) medium term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NNy5KK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 1.45 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.26 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Shareholders grill bank over HBOS scandal (Adds details, HBOS case)