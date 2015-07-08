July 8 Changjiang Securities Co Ltd

* Says preliminary H1 net profit up 269.7 percent y/y at 2.45 billion yuan ($394.61 million)

* Says net profit at 651.7 million yuan in June

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TkJx4f; bit.ly/1CnNX5R

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)