July 8 Guoyuan Securities Co Ltd

* Says preliminary H1 net profit up 211.6 percent y/y at 1.9 billion yuan ($306.02 million)

* Says net profit at 299.7 million yuan in June

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1gniVkY; bit.ly/1KSb4a3

($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi)