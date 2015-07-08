BRIEF-Balder Q1 rental income up at SEK 1.45 billion
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 1.45 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.26 BILLION YEAR AGO
July 8 Guoyuan Securities Co Ltd
* Says preliminary H1 net profit up 211.6 percent y/y at 1.9 billion yuan ($306.02 million)
* Says net profit at 299.7 million yuan in June
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1gniVkY; bit.ly/1KSb4a3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 1.45 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.26 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Shareholders grill bank over HBOS scandal (Adds details, HBOS case)