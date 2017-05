BRIEF-Ratti Q1 revenue up 6.6 pct at EUR 21.0 mln

* FIRST QUARTER REVENUES AMOUNTED TO EUR 21.0 MILLION, RECORDING AN INCREASE OF 6.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR Source text: http://reut.rs/2q8g2L5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)