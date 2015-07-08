BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Q1 loss narrows to 145,537 dinars
Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 145,537 dinars versus loss of 5.3 million dinars year ago
July 8 GF Securities Co Ltd
* Says company has recently experienced wide share price fluctuations
* Says company in normal and stable operation with sufficient liquidity and various risk control indicators meet regulatory requirements
* Says will proactively implement its employee share plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1S8fx9h
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
DUBAI, May 11 United Arab Emirates e-commerce and online marketplace website JadoPado has been acquired by a technology fund led by Dubai billionaire and Emaar Properties chairman Mohamed Alabbar, his spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday.