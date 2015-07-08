BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Q1 loss narrows to 145,537 dinars
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 145,537 dinars versus loss of 5.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 8 Northeast Securities Co Ltd
* Says H1 preliminary net profit up 451.48 percent y/y at 1.83 billion yuan ($294.75 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Co8xTK
($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi)
DUBAI, May 11 United Arab Emirates e-commerce and online marketplace website JadoPado has been acquired by a technology fund led by Dubai billionaire and Emaar Properties chairman Mohamed Alabbar, his spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday.