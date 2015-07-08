UPDATE 1-Uber deemed transport service by EU top court adviser
* ECJ adviser says Uber is not merely digital intermediary (Adds details)
July 8 Hunan Kaimeite Gases Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire two technology firms for a combined 550 million yuan ($88.59 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NOfVZe
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* ECJ adviser says Uber is not merely digital intermediary (Adds details)
* Qtrly loss attributable HK$1.3 million versus loss of HK$2.8 million Source :(http://bit.ly/2quDG7sv) Further company coverage: