** Hindalco Industries may fall after weak results by global rival Alcoa Inc

** Does not augur well for company's unit Novelis Inc , which competes with Alcoa in North American markets, investors say

** Alcoa earnings hurt by low aluminum prices, higher global surplus seen

** Novelis is the world's largest producer of rolled aluminium products (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)