UPDATE 4-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds CEO, executive comments, link to Breakingviews column)
** Hindalco Industries may fall after weak results by global rival Alcoa Inc
** Does not augur well for company's unit Novelis Inc , which competes with Alcoa in North American markets, investors say
** Alcoa earnings hurt by low aluminum prices, higher global surplus seen
** Novelis is the world's largest producer of rolled aluminium products
