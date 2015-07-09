** Essar Oil shares seen falling after Russia's Rosneft signs preliminary deal to buy into its Vadinar refinery

** Investors expected Rosneft to rather buy stake in Essar Oil

** Rosneft deal in its present form is discounted, traders say

** Stock has already risen 76.7 pct YTD