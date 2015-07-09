UPDATE 4-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds CEO, executive comments, link to Breakingviews column)
** UBS starts coverage of Indian steel stocks with "buy" rating for JSW Steel and Tata Steel
** Assigns "neutral" rating to Steel Authority of India and Jindal Steel and Power
** Industry is at a "turning point" on free cash generation - UBS analyst William Vanderpump
** Forecasts a swing in cash remaining after deducting working capital and capital expenditure over next 12 months following more than five years of negative flows
** Says upbeat India outlook and strong government with aspirations to boost infrastructure, urbanisation and manufacturing bode well for steel consumption
** Also, see Indian steelmakers upset as Japan, S.Korea eat local market share (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)