** UBS starts coverage of Indian steel stocks with "buy" rating for JSW Steel and Tata Steel

** Assigns "neutral" rating to Steel Authority of India and Jindal Steel and Power

** Industry is at a "turning point" on free cash generation - UBS analyst William Vanderpump

** Forecasts a swing in cash remaining after deducting working capital and capital expenditure over next 12 months following more than five years of negative flows

** Says upbeat India outlook and strong government with aspirations to boost infrastructure, urbanisation and manufacturing bode well for steel consumption

** Also, see Indian steelmakers upset as Japan, S.Korea eat local market share (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)