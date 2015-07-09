** Bhushan Steel Ltd surges 20 pct to its daily upper limit

** Indebted steelmaker receives nod from lenders for restructuring loans of about 300 billion rupees ($4.72 billion)- Media report

** Joint lenders' forum agrees to extend loans for a tenure of 25 years - Report

** Stock biggest percentage gainer among BSE large-caps

** Steelmaker has about $6 bln in loans

** Bhushan Steel and creditors were in talks to extend loans under a central bank scheme, sources told Reuters in March

** A company spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment ($1 = 63.5400 Indian rupees) (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)