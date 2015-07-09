BRIEF-Denizli Cam Q1 net loss widens to 1.8 million lira
* Q1 net loss of 1.8 million lira ($510,826.69) versus loss of 840,056 lira year ago
July 9 Chongqing Department Store Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder, Chongqing Commerce (Group) Ltd, plans to increase holdings in the company by at least 125 million yuan ($20.14 million)
* Mercedes-Benz USA reports April sales volume at 26,932 units, decreasing 7.9 percent from the 29,236 vehicles sold during the same month last year