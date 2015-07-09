July 9 Chongqing Department Store Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder, Chongqing Commerce (Group) Ltd, plans to increase holdings in the company by at least 125 million yuan ($20.14 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HdzoP7

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2076 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)