UPDATE 4-Prescription for growth at Pfizer? Analysts say deals
May 2 Pfizer Inc posted basically flat first-quarter earnings, prompting suggestions that the largest U.S. drugmaker needs to do deals in order to improve its growth prospects.
July 9 Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co Ltd
* Says sees H1 net profit up 50-70 percent y/y from year ago's 200.2 million yuan ($32.25 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HPOHDa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2078 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
WASHINGTON, May 2 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday they were closer to agreeing on a reworked bill to overhaul the nation's healthcare system but still lacked the votes to pass it, as President Donald Trump pressed lawmakers for a vote.