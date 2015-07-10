US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** July: Kailong (China) - $151 mln SGX REIT IPO. BOC International, CLSA, Religare, Standard Chartered
** July: Syngene IPO-SYNN.NS (India) - $150 mln IPO. Axis, CS, Jefferies
** July: Al-Salaam (Malaysia)- $80m REIT IPO. Maybank, RHB
** China Railway Signal to seek HK-listing hearing next week
** Vendor abandons Korean Air Lines selldown
** India's Paranjape Schemes files for up to 6 bln rupees IPO (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)