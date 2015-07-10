Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** July: Kailong (China) - $151 mln SGX REIT IPO. BOC International, CLSA, Religare, Standard Chartered

** July: Syngene IPO-SYNN.NS (India) - $150 mln IPO. Axis, CS, Jefferies

** July: Al-Salaam (Malaysia)- $80m REIT IPO. Maybank, RHB

** China Railway Signal to seek HK-listing hearing next week

** Vendor abandons Korean Air Lines selldown

** India's Paranjape Schemes files for up to 6 bln rupees IPO (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)