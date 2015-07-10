** IT stocks seen lower on Tata Consultancy Services softer-than-expected dollar revenue growth in April-June

** Q1 USD revenue grew by 3.5 pct QoQ vs expectations of nearly 4 pct growth - traders

** IT stocks' daily correlations with TCS over last 1 year (bit.ly/1J7jzd7)

** TCS sees investments in digital technologies driving growth (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)