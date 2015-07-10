BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** IT stocks seen lower on Tata Consultancy Services softer-than-expected dollar revenue growth in April-June
** Q1 USD revenue grew by 3.5 pct QoQ vs expectations of nearly 4 pct growth - traders
** IT stocks' daily correlations with TCS over last 1 year (bit.ly/1J7jzd7)
** TCS sees investments in digital technologies driving growth (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain