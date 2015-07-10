Jul 10 (Reuters)
United Urban Investment Corp.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended May 31, 2015 ended Nov 30, 2014 to Nov 30, 2015 to May 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 19.47 18.68 19.66 19.53
(+4.2 pct ) (+6.5 pct ) (+1.0 pct ) (-0.7 pct )
Operating 9.11 8.65 8.93 8.94
(+5.4 pct ) (+7.9 pct ) (-2.1 pct ) (+0.2 pct )
Recurring 7.79 7.28 7.70 7.70
(+7.1 pct ) (+8.7 pct ) (-1.2 pct ) (0.0 pct )
Net 7.79 7.28 7.70 7.70
(+7.1 pct ) (+9.0 pct ) (-1.2 pct ) (0.0 pct )
EPS 2,954 yen 2,905 yen 2,910 yen 2,910 yen
Div 2,900 yen 2,896 yen 2,910 yen 2,910 yen