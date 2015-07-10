(Adds net figures and their year on year percent change figures. Net represents profit
attributable to owners of the parent)
Jul 10 (Reuters)-
Hogy Medical Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 8.64 8.40 37.10
(+2.9 pct) (+0.3 pct) (+5.3 pct)
Operating 2.15 2.01 8.29
(+6.9 pct) (-4.4 pct) (-2.5 pct)
Recurring 2.20 2.02 8.42
(+8.9 pct) (-8.1 pct) (-4.0 pct)
Net* 1.49 1.32 5.50
(+13.2 pct) (-4.2pct) (-2.8 pct)
EPS 94.83 yen 83.78 yen 349.68 yen
Ann Div 112.00 yen 116.00 yen
-Q1 div 29.00 yen 28.00 yen
-Q2 div 28.00 yen 29.00 yen
-Q3 div 28.00 yen 29.00 yen
-Q4 div 28.00 yen 29.00 yen
NOTE - Hogy Medical Co Ltd is a producer of disposable surgical gowns.
