** Indian fast moving consumer goods companies fall, with Emami down 4.9 pct and Hindustan Unilever lower 2.8 pct

** Rival Bajaj Corp's April-June volume growth stokes fears of low sales volume - Investors

** Bajaj's April-June volume growth 12.1 pct vs analysts' expectations of 16-17 pct - investor presentation

** Colgate-Palmolive India and Dabur India down 1.5 pct each

** Stocks are top losers among BSE large caps

** Monsoon-led farm production and income also on radar (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)