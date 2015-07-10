** UK-listed miners rally as Citigroup moves to bullish
six-month stance from the neutral sector call made earlier this
year
** Upgrades Glencore to "buy" from "neutral" and
Anglo American to "neutral" from "sell"
** Cites recent fall in share prices, making the stocks
compelling from a valuation point of view
** Stoxx 600 Basic Resources index among best
performing sectors in Europe, up 1.9 pct
** Brokerage raises PT of Hochschild Mining,
Ferrexpo and Fresnillo
** Sees an improving real estate market and additional
efforts to loosen monetary policy could yield benefits late in
2015 and in early 2016
** Sector has lagged recent bounce in oil names: SXPP down
2.6 pct YTD v 8 pct rise for Stoxx 600 Oil and Gas index
