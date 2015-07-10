** Noida Toll Bridge Co Ltd shares slump 13.3 pct

** Heads towards its steepest daily fall since January 2004

** Board approves a draft proposal, bringing an end to the concession period for the key Noida Toll Bridge project in 2031

** The proposal is subject to shareholders' approval

** Recovery of any previous revenue shortfall and potential receipt of land development rights in jeopardy - dealers