BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Noida Toll Bridge Co Ltd shares slump 13.3 pct
** Heads towards its steepest daily fall since January 2004
** Board approves a draft proposal, bringing an end to the concession period for the key Noida Toll Bridge project in 2031
** The proposal is subject to shareholders' approval
** Recovery of any previous revenue shortfall and potential receipt of land development rights in jeopardy - dealers (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain