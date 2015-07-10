BRIEF-Indag Rubber recommends final dividend of 1.50 rupee per share
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 10 Srs Ltd :
* June-quarter net sales 10.90 billion rupees
* June-quarter net profit 140.4 million rupees Source text: (bit.ly/1eLXZmm) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 391.7 million rupees versus 562 million rupees year ago