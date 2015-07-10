Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Bangalore, Jul 10 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 50000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 34000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 45800 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 37000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 39250 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 81000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 29500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 23000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 21000 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 9800 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 27500 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 9200 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10000 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 30500 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 16900 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 20000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 510 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 270 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 450 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 114 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 147 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 32000 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 17800 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 26200 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 7250 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 620 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 650 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 605 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 620 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 730 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 890 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1260 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 100000 2. Rapeseed Oil 83000 3. Sunflower Oil 61500 4. Kardi Oil 87500 5. Linseed Oil 78500 6. Sesame Oil 78000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 58800 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 81000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 60000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 49400 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 55000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 43200 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 58500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 52000 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 50000 4. SE Neem Oil 85000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 61500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 84000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 58500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 62000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 70000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 104000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 520 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 570 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 37000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 920 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 950 5. Refined Palm Sterin (Mumbai/Kandla) Rs./Tons 35000 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified (Marina H Raja)
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12