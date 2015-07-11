BRIEF-Accenture acquires creative, design agencies The Monkeys and Maud
* Accenture acquires creative and design agencies The Monkeys and Maud to expand its customer experience capabilities in Australia and New Zealand
July 11 Acer Incorporated
* Says June sales at T$26.6 billion ($857.68 million), down 27.3 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1L4yOYD
Further company coverage:
($1 = 31.0140 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Accenture acquires creative and design agencies The Monkeys and Maud to expand its customer experience capabilities in Australia and New Zealand
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.