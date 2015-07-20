US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
** Shares of LWP Technologies Ltd up as much as 23.1 pct to hit A$0.016, its highest since June 29
** Enters into JV Agreement with Hallmark Minerals (I) Pvt for production of proppants in India
** Adds that Co will own 60 pct of JV Co and will receive $1 mln for technology license for state of Maharashtra in India
** The provider of technical services to energy sector says will additionally receive 10 pct of gross revenues in royalties for license
** About 68.8 mln shares changed hands on early trading on Monday, compared with 30-day average of 29.2 mln shares (Reuters Messaging: shashank.ks.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)