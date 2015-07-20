BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** ACC Ltd seen falling after June-quarter consolidated profit down about 45 pct
** Results below consensus estimates; weak demand, competition in north India weigh
** LafargeHolcim-owned ACC's EBITDA per tonne performance remains weakest among its large-cap peers - Religare
** April-June saw EBITDA per tonne of around 450 rupees - Analysts
** However, company expects cement demand to pick up gradually over next couple of quarters
** LafargeHolcim-owned Ambuja Cements shares may also see some negative rub off (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain