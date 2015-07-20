** ACC Ltd seen falling after June-quarter consolidated profit down about 45 pct

** Results below consensus estimates; weak demand, competition in north India weigh

** LafargeHolcim-owned ACC's EBITDA per tonne performance remains weakest among its large-cap peers - Religare

** April-June saw EBITDA per tonne of around 450 rupees - Analysts

** However, company expects cement demand to pick up gradually over next couple of quarters

** LafargeHolcim-owned Ambuja Cements shares may also see some negative rub off (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)