US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** July 29 - Syngene IPO-SYNN.NS (India) - $87m IPO. Axis, Credit Suisse, Jefferies
** July - China Railway Signal & Communication Corp (China) - $2bn SEHK IPO. Citigroup, MS, UBS
** August: Al-Salaam (Malaysia) - $80m REIT IPO. Maybank, RHB
** Sept: Modern Dental Group (China) - $250m SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Legend Holdings partially exercises greenshoe
** CRCC raises Rmb9.94bn from A-share placement
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)