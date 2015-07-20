UPDATE 2-Macron favourite in opinion polls as France elects new president
* Parliamentary elections due in June (Adds fund manager quote, detail)
July 20 Beijing Chinese All Digital Publishing Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 2 billion yuan ($322.13 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects and replenish working capital
* Says shares have resumed trade on July 20
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1I4qMKg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Parliamentary elections due in June (Adds fund manager quote, detail)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fiber optic broadband services in the kingdom.