UPDATE 2-Macron favourite in opinion polls as France elects new president
* Parliamentary elections due in June (Adds fund manager quote, detail)
July 20 Guangdong Anjubao Digital Technology Co Ltd
* Says to raise up to 1.9 billion yuan ($306.02 million) in private placement of shares to fund an online system project for a car park
* Says its shares have resumed trade
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MeZRBC; bit.ly/1VjyNVH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Parliamentary elections due in June (Adds fund manager quote, detail)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fiber optic broadband services in the kingdom.