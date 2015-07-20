July 20 Guangdong Anjubao Digital Technology Co Ltd

* Says to raise up to 1.9 billion yuan ($306.02 million) in private placement of shares to fund an online system project for a car park

* Says its shares have resumed trade

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MeZRBC; bit.ly/1VjyNVH

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)